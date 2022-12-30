66°
New voting locations for EBR
BATON ROUGE – With the election days away and early voting coming to a close, voters will be making their way to the new polling locations in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Several polling locations have changed due the August flood. The changes will affect more than 34,000 East Baton Rouge Parish voters.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters says workers with the Clerk of Court's office will be on hand to assist residents at the combined polling locations. Each location will have two lines to ensure that residents are voting in the correct precincts.
To view a list of the new polling locations click here.
Early voting ends Nov. 1 and election day voting is Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on voting click here.
