New security measures coming to schools in Ascension parish leaving some parents with concerns

ASCENSION PARISH - Back in January, Dutchtown High School went on lockdown after a student brought a gun to school. Since then, the school system has rolled out several new security measures.

Not all parents are in support of it.

"It's frustrating to me as a parent because I want to be able to send my kids to school here. I'm starting to feel like if I do, I'm going to be subjecting my kids to this treatment where they feel like they're in an institution, not a school," Parent Ethan Smith said.

On Monday, Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Edith Walker sent out a message to parents explaining the new clear or mesh backpack policy, which goes into effect during the 2026-27 school year.

In the message, Dr. Walker states, "These measures are designed to strengthen our efforts to prevent prohibited or dangerous items from entering our schools while also improving the efficiency of student entry onto campuses each day."

This follows the district's announcement last month that weapons detectors were being tested at three schools in the parish.

Smith has two kids who attend schools in Ascension Parish. He says he's concerned about how the changes will impact the environment and culture of the schools.

"There are better ways to handle this that actually work that are evidence-supported, and what we have now is not evidence-supported. " It's factually quite the opposite," Smith said.

Last month, we spoke with school security expert and Founder and Ceo of M6 Global Defense, Michael Matranga, about the new weapons detectors.

"If you're not using technology in combination with humans to provide a better, more secure environment for your kids, you're behind," Matranga said.

Ascension is not the only school system implementing a clear backpack policy. Iberville Parish shared in April that it will also require clear or mesh backpacks next school year.

Ascension Parish Schools is investing $2.5 million into the new weapons detection systems.

"Turning our schools into airports, we don't need to be treating our students like suspects," Smith said.

The school system says the new weapons detectors will be on every campus starting next school year.