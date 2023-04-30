New scooters raising concerns around LSU's campus

BATON ROUGE - Bright orange scooters have made their rounds on LSU's campus for about a month now.

For the most part, they've been helpful for students to get to their classes.

"I think it's cool to have them on campus, helps you move around a little faster," AJ Joy, a junior at LSU, said.

They're good for businesses near campus.

"We got a lot of motion around here. There's kids flying all over the place, a lot of them are parked outside the store, get pizza," Matt Dispenza, general manager of City Slice, said. "It's a good thing for us. We like it."

As you can see, these scooters are left dumped outside of campus.

"They put them wherever they want," Dispenza said.

On Sunday, scooters are seen along West Chimes, State and Carlotta streets. Some are even as far as the LSU lakes.

"They're all over the place. In the streets, bushes. They're everywhere," Dispenza said.

"They definitely need to have parking spots or something. Something to keep them from laying around campus, people just leaving them out," Joy said.

But, parking isn't the only concern for the scooters.

"They need to move a little slower. I think they move a bit too fast," Joy said. "You can definitely get hurt because if you hit a crack or curb, you'll go flying."

"Poor guy came in, his face all scratched up. He hit a curb or pothole and went face first," Dispenza said.

While they're helpful for personal transportation, some still want to see changes on how the scooters are regulated.

"I'd like to see these kids be a little safer and be a little bit more responsible, but it's a great thing here with all the moving around," Dispenza said.

"They need to move slower and have stations where they need to be at when you get done with it," Joy said.

WBRZ reached out to LSU for comment and have not heard back.