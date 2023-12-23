New ramp on I-12 from Millerville still under construction

MILLERVILLE- A ramp on I-12 West from Millerville appears to be near completion, however the state says otherwise.



The new ramp is being constructed by an independent contractor with a permit from DOTD.



The developer plans to add several businesses to the area, but the roads first need to be repaired to address congestion and safety concerns.



Drivers say that the new ramp will make getting on the highway easier.



"I think the new way makes more sense. Because you just get on the highway so easy. Just flow to the highway without making the big loop," driver Ahmed Ayasa said.



Currently, drivers have to go east at a red light and then take a loop to get on to the interstate.



Signals, lighting, right of way and signage still need to be completed before the ramp will officially open.



The work on the new ramp must meet the state's standards and there is currently no set date for completion.



The development under construction also includes a Bucee’s, a popular chain in Texas that includes a gas station, grocery and restaurant.