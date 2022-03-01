41°
New Orleans to auction abandoned vehicles
NEW ORLEANS - More than 133 vehicles are for sale as part of the City of New Orleans' abandoned vehicle auction next week.
Buyers will get to bid on autos, all of which have been discarded on neighborhood streets or left unclaimed by residents with excessive parking fines and fees.
It's the sixth such auction this year by the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works.
According to a press release, buyers will need to pay a $50 administrative fee.
The auction is scheduled Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Almonaster Auto Pound. A preview days and buyer registration is scheduled Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Bidders can also sign up online at www.brownsauction.org .
