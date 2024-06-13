New Orleans Saints wrap up mini camp with a new offensive system

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints put a bow on their practices in Metairie before the 2024 season begins.

They will spend training camp in Irvine, California in late July.

However, mini-camp was the first opportunity this offseason for the entire team to be in the same place to work under new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak.

After many years of the Pete Charmichael system, it's a new adjustment for the Black and Gold, but Kubiak has liked what he's seen so far.

"I think I've seen improvement in the competitive periods when you know, the ones go out there and they move the ball down the field. That's a good start but again, there is no pass rush really. We're all in underwear out here, so when we get to training camp we put pads on, you know, guys that maybe you didn't notice here the last couple of weeks, they're gonna start showing up and the other way around, too. That's what we tell our guys is it's real football come the fall, so they've got to put themselves in position to be successful and be in shape over this break," Kubiak said after practice on Thursday.

While the majority of the team was present for the final day of mini-camp, a few notable players were not.

Running back Alvin Kamara was seen leaving the Saints facility before the practice and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport says that his departure was related to his contract that is up for renegotiation.

11 total players missed the final mini-camp practice. However, most of them are dealing with injuries or illnesses that will have them back in action for training camp in July.