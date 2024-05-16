New Orleans Saints' schedule released for 2024-2025 season

NEW ORLEANS - The 2024-2025 NFL schedules and the New Orleans Saints now know when they'll play each game next season.

The Black and Gold open the season at home in a NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

About a month later, a big test comes when the Saints travel to face two time Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football.

Two weeks later, it's Sean Payton's return to New Orleans for the first time as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The Saints have a late Bye Week right around Thanksgiving, and on December 15, former LSU Tiger Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders play the Saints in the Caesar's Superdome.

The Saints have a chilly late season game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers and shortly after, Derek Carr will face his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

New Orleans closes out the regular season facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in early January.