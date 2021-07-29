New Orleans Saints player Deonte Harris arrested on suspicion of DUI

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Maryland - A 23-year-old New Orleans Saints wide receiver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in his home state of Maryland earlier this month, according to NOLA.com.

The news outlet identified the All-Pro punt returner as Deonte Harris and said Harris was arrested during the early morning hours of Friday, July 16 in Towson, Maryland.

He was reportedly cited for negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions, and exceeding the speed limit. Police records indicate the football player was driving 77 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The National Football League has yet to officially discipline Harris.

Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie in 2019 and went on to complete his rookie year as the leader in punt returns, combined returns, and punt return yards.

After this, he was selected to the Pro Bowl, becoming the first undrafted Saint to make the Pro Bowl roster as a rookie.

During a June 2021 interview, Harris indicated that while success as an NFL athlete has a lot of positives, it can also come with a price.



Harris said, "It's not easy. It's hard to get here, but it's even harder to maintain. So, you know, I just try to stress the importance of just staying true to yourself and, you know, just sticking with what you know. God got a plan for everybody. "