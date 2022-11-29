New Orleans Saints land six players in 2018 Pro Bowl

NEW ORLEANS - Six players were selected from the The New Orleans Saints to play in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.

On Tuesday, Quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were all named to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster.

The Pro Bowl is set for Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla.