62°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints land six players in 2018 Pro Bowl
NEW ORLEANS - Six players were selected from the The New Orleans Saints to play in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.
On Tuesday, Quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were all named to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster.
Trending News
The Pro Bowl is set for Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspected drunk driver released from hospital, jailed after crash that killed 6-year-old
-
Brother of man who was killed during a gunfight on Thanksgiving arrested...
-
Drivers go out of their way to avoid road dip, asking parish...
-
City on the hook for repairs after worker crashed into overpass; bridge...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Plaquemine police chief resigns after taking plea deal in malfeasance...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams