New Orleans Saints land six players in 2018 Pro Bowl

4 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, December 19 2017 Dec 19, 2017 December 19, 2017 9:49 PM December 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

NEW ORLEANS - Six players were selected from the The New Orleans Saints to play in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.

On Tuesday, Quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were all named to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster.

The Pro Bowl is set for Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla.

