New Orleans police search for missing 13-year-old

Gernero Cobbins Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police are asking the public to assist in their search for a 13-year-old who was last seen Saturday morning.

WWL-TV reports that Gernero Cobbins was last seen at his home by family members on Saturday around 11 a.m., his family told police they thought the boy left to play basketball in New Orleans East around 6 p.m.

Cobbins is described as dark-skinned, 4'11, and weighing around 120 lbs.

Police say the boy does not have a history of running away and doesn't appear to have any physical or mental health issues.

Investigators urge anyone with knowledge of the youngster's whereabouts to contact them at (504) 658-6070.