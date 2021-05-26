New Orleans lifts restrictions on bars, restaurants

NEW ORLEANS - City officials announced Wednesday that New Orleans will lift COVID safety restrictions on bars, restaurants and music venues starting this weekend.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said the news would mean the end for the 1 a.m. curfew at those businesses as well as the six-foot spacing requirement. Patrons can also stand at bars again.

The City of New Orleans today issued revisions to the restrictions and guidelines in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccine rates continue to increase and case incidences and hospitalizations remain low. Eased guidelines will take effect at 6 a.m. Friday, May 28. https://t.co/vHhIF0FtJX — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) May 26, 2021

Though the mayor lifted those rules, some restrictions remain for large indoor and outdoor events. Large indoor gatherings will require customers to show a proof of vaccination or they must mandate masks.

If they don't meet either of those requirements, events must be limited to 50 percent of the venue's capacity. Outdoor events can allow 75-percent capacity without any further restrictions.

The ban on second lines and parades will also end.