71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans joins rest of La., will ease COVID restrictions this week

2 hours 41 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, March 10 2021 Mar 10, 2021 March 10, 2021 4:47 PM March 10, 2021 in News
Source: wbrz
By: Rachel Mipro

NEW ORLEANS-  Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced New Orleans will move into a modified Phase 3 starting Friday.

Cantrell said the city will join the rest of the state in easing COVID-19 restrictions, but with some additional precautions in place. The announcement comes a little more than a week after Cantrell announced that New Orleans was staying in Phase 2

The new restrictions for the city include 75% capacity in places of worship, 50% capacity for most businesses and capping indoor events at 75 people, among others.

According to the New Orleans Health Department, the decision to move into Phase 3 was a result of the city meeting public health milestones. The city will continue to monitor coronavirus cases before making any other changes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days