New Orleans' General Electric company to shut its doors, lay off 100 workers

General Electric offices at 201 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Though many parishes, like numerous states across the nation, are looking forward to a gradual reopening of the economy, some of the biggest companies in those parishes are still planning to lay off workers due to the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Advocate, General Electric Co. is shuttering its New Orleans technology center and laying off all 100 employees in its Place St. Charles office.

The decision will deal a huge blow to the already hard-hit city's technology sector amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

The news came just as GE announced $2 billion of cost-cutting and sweeping job cuts, including 700 at its power division, as the global pandemic hit revenue and profit in major areas of industrial conglomerate's business.

In a letter to employees at the tech center at 201 St. Charles Avenue, the company said employees would be kept on the payroll until the office officially closes at the end of June.

The New Orleans office has had employees from both the aviation and gas power divisions, as well as general corporate employees.

GE couldn't immediately provide a breakdown.