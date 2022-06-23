New Livingston subdivision could be approved despite moratorium

LIVINGSTON - A new subdivision could be coming to Livingston Parish despite a 60-day moratorium halting all land developments set in May.

Roger Dear owns a fiberglass boat repair shop on 4-H Club Road, south of Denham Springs, near where a large subdivision was proposed for the area.

"I don't know how in the world, with all these new subdivisions, they are proposing how we can handle any more people," Dear said.

The proposed development, Deer Run, would call for more than 2,000 new homes.

"You can't hardly get out of your driveway most of the day," Dear said. "It's a two-way road and it has no street lights, no shoulders, or open ditches. I don't know how in the world we can have that many people out here."

Dear has lived next to his fiberglass shop for 40 years. He said he's never flooded until 2016, after a new subdivision was built near his property. His home and business took on several feet of water and had to be renovated.

"It seems like after the new subdivisions were built up, all the new stuff south of us, we got the most water I had ever seen," Dear said.

With the possibility of yet another new development, Dear is concerned the next time it floods, he could lose everything once again.

Livingston approved the "preliminary site plan" Thursday night, despite the 60-day moratorium on new developments in the parish.

Even though Dear is concerned about what the subdivision could bring, officials say it will be more than a year before any new homes will be completed in Deer Run if the development is approved.