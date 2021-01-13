New documents detail more about federal raids in Livingston, Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Federal authorities stormed a quiet Livingston Parish neighborhood and an apartment complex in early morning raids focused on drugs, WBRZ has learned through sources and new jail records obtained Friday.

A day earlier, the Drug Enforcement Agency – a federal law enforcement group that targets drug crimes – revealed it executed several search warrants early Thursday with the assistance of local sheriff's deputies. The DEA would not elaborate on its investigation.

In Baton Rouge, one such raid occurred at an apartment complex near the Siegen Lane Marketplace. As deputies burst in to the apartment, a man inside fired shots. Authorities booked Roderick Harris, 30, with attempted murder of a police officer, weapons and other charges.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies wrote in jail documents, they went to Harris' apartment on South Mall Drive to support federal agents in executing a “no knock” search warrant. When SWAT agents entered the apartment, a detective said, Harris opened fire. No one was hit or injured.

The gun was stolen, authorities reported, and Harris said he purchased the gun illegally. Harris, a convicted felon, should not have a gun.

Booking information did not report Harris faced any drug charges as of this post.

Around the same time agents raided Harris' home in Baton Rouge – about 6 o'clock Thursday morning – agents raided a home on Dodger Drive in Denham Springs. Both raids were executed by federal authorities with the help of area sheriff's deputies in tactical gear.

In Livingston, there were no reports of violence as a result of the raid and no arrests have been reported.

WBRZ.com first broke details of the operation Thursday – reporting witnesses saw agents in the Lakes at North Park neighborhood.

It's not clear where else agents may have been involved in search warrants Thursday.

