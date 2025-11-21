New community planned to bring over 1,000 new homes to the city of Zachary

ZACHARY - Walton Global, a real estate investment and land asset management firm, announced its plans to enter the Louisiana market on Friday with the acquisition of 94 finished residential lots.

The lots, spanning 39 acres in North Baton Rouge, will become part of an area known as Trivento. The area, planned to be part of a larger 346-acre community, is expected to deliver about 1,200 new single-family homes.

The new neighborhood located in the Zachary Community School District is part of Walton's Builder Land Financing program. The program helps homebuilders develop land to align with future housing demands.

“The City of Zachary’s strong economic foundation, growing employment base, and high homeownership rates make it an ideal location for our first investment in Louisiana,” Vice President of Portfolio Management for Walton Global, Paul Bae, said.

The new area will also contain a 33-acre mixed-use hub featuring dining, retail, office, and municipal spaces to enhance the community's connectivity and lifestyle appeal, and a $2.5 billion Hut 8 data center nearby to help bring new jobs and sustained growth to the North Baton Rouge area.