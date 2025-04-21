85°
New College Drive exit ramps open Wednesday morning

1 hour 33 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 11:41 AM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Starting Wednesday morning at 5 a.m., the new College Drive exit ramps on I-10 and I-12 will be open for drivers to use. 

DOTD says the new ramps will allow drivers to exit from both Interstates without having to cross multiple lanes of traffic. 

The I-12 westbound exit to College Drive is positioned just prior to the I-10/I-12 merge, while the I-10 exit will be located on the flyover bridge above I-12, also before the merge. Both exits will be accessible from the right-hand side of the interstates.

Traffic merging from both exit ramps will converge north of I-10 westbound, separated from interstate traffic by concrete barriers. The lanes leading to the College Drive exit are already configured for final use.

