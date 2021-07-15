86°
Netflix to offer video games on its streaming platform
Netflix will offer video games on its service within the next year, CNN reports.
The platform's 200 million subscribers will soon see video games appear as a new genre on the platform and Netflix does not currently plan on charging extra for access to the games.
The company hired the former vice president of content at Facebook Reality Labs, Mike Verdu, to become Netflix's new vice president of game development.
According to a recent report in Bloomberg, Netflix will be building its gaming team in the coming months, and the company has already started advertising for game-development related positions on its website.
