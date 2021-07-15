86°
Netflix to offer video games on its streaming platform

1 hour 2 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, July 15 2021 Jul 15, 2021 July 15, 2021 12:28 PM July 15, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Netflix will offer video games on its service within the next year, CNN reports.

The platform's 200 million subscribers will soon see video games appear as a new genre on the platform and Netflix does not currently plan on charging extra for access to the games.

The company hired the former vice president of content at Facebook Reality Labs, Mike Verdu, to become Netflix's new vice president of game development.

According to a recent report in Bloomberg, Netflix will be building its gaming team in the coming months, and the company has already started advertising for game-development related positions on its website.

