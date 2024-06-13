Netflix releases trailer for 'Receiver' docuseries featuring LSU legend Justin Jefferson

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU Tiger and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of five NFL receivers featured in a new Netflix docuseries that premieres in July.

The new series, "Receiver," will chronicle Jefferson and the other receivers' 2023 season. Similar to Netflix's 2023 series "Quarterback," the eight episode season will cover the players on-field success and their off-field personal lives.

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level,” Peyton Manning, one of the series' producers, said. “As we did with Quarterback, we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset, and motivation for what drives them to be the best.”

Jefferson recently inked a deal to become the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, continuing his fruitful career that also includes winning the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

The series premieres July 11. Watch the trailer here.