Neighbors FCU awards $50k to 15 local graduating seniors

Thursday, May 28 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Neighbors Capital Area Foundation granted $50,000 to 15 graduating seniors in the Greater Baton Rouge Area. 

In three years, the foundation has given $95,000 to local students. 

This year's recipients are:

  • Mia-Miracle Craig – Baton Rouge HS $20,000 (4-year scholarship)
  • Alissa Clemmons – Central HS $5,000
  • Jailynn Johnson – Baker HS $3,500 
  • Bryce Hudson – Scotlandville HS $2,500
  • Emma Grace Spencer –Dunham $2000
  • Tyler Clemmons – Port Allen HS $2000
  • Parker Giering – Live Oak HS $2000
  • Song Dam – Broadmoor HS $2000  
  • Me-Gann Adolfo – Lee Magnet HS $2000  
  • Avery Olinde – Walker HS $1500  
  • Mounina Abderrahmane – McKinley HS $1500  
  • Amaria Green – Southern University Lab $1500 
  • Kassie Salling – Parkview Baptist $1500 
  • Mya Alford – Woodlawn HS $1500  
  • Madison Miller – Denham Springs HS $1500  

Schools participating in the Neighbors Mascot Checking Program nominated one graduating senior to receive the scholarship.

Schools nominated students based on their character and commitment to their community.

