Neighbors complain about activities involving youth group home in Glen Oaks

BATON ROUGE - Some people living in Glen Oaks have some concerns about a group home housing youth in their neighborhood. They claim it's not being managed properly and are asking the state to give more oversight.

"You don't just send people out and think they are going to do the right thing," said Mike Young.

As someone who has lived and worked in Glen Oaks for a long time, Young has been watching the young people coming and going across the street from him at all hours of the day and night.

"Since they've opened up I've seen teens just walking the streets unsupervised," said Young.

The facility on Sumrall Drive is nestled in a neighborhood and next to a school. It's home to several facilities including a rehab hospital and a home for youth.

Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst says he has been hearing complaints from his constituents about the mismanagement of the facility. Then last week, Hurst was in the neighborhood when he saw someone he didn't know get into his car.

"I hit the corner and I yelled at the guy to get out of the car," said Hurst.

Hurst caught the person in the act and learned soon after they stayed at the facility on Sumrall Drive.

"Sheriff's arrested him for simple battery and attempted car theft," said Hurst.

The facility is called Harmony Transitional Services and has been a frequent stop for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. So far this year, EBRSO has been to the address on Sumrall Drive more than 80 times, 36 of the calls have been for a missing juvenile.

"Ambulance, fire, sheriff are being called out all hours of the night," said Hurst.

Other crime log incidents include a fight, theft, criminal damage to property, disturbances, and battery. Based on the data and what Hurst has experienced, he is calling for better management from the state.

"DCFS, you appealed to me and said, 'What about the kids?' Now I'm appealing to you and saying, 'What about the kids?'" said Hurst.

The Department of Children and Family Services has not confirmed nor denied involvement with the Sumrall Drive location. DCFS did not return comments as of the publishing of this story.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Harmony Transitional Services is run by Collis Temple, Jr. Several calls to Temple have not been returned.

Months ago, the location on Sumrall Drive was eyed by Harmony Center and Temple to be the home for a forensic psychiatric hospital. Legislation has been put in place to prevent that from happening.