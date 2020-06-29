91°
Nearly half of Monday's new COVID-19 cases reported among those under age 30

Monday, June 29 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The state health department says nearly half of new coronavirus cases reported Monday in Louisiana were contracted by people under the age of 30.

Among the 845 newly reported cases Monday, 46 percent were among people age 29 or younger, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The latest data cements a trend of cases in younger people, which has become more pronounced since the start of phase two. According to the state, the number of cases in the 18-29 age group, 10,779 total cases, has eclipsed all other groups.

Over the weekend, the governor himself issued a stern warning saying that age group was the fastest growing in terms of cases among Louisianans.

Last week, hundreds of college students lined up at Fred's in Tigerland for testing after an outbreak was tied to the cluster of bars just outside LSU.

