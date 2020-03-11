NCAA: No fans allowed at March Madness tournament due to coronavirus fears

The NCAA announced Wednesday that fans will not be allowed to attend the annual March Madness tournament.

According to a statement from NCAA head Mark Emmert, only essential team staff and limited family attendance will be allowed.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

This is a developing story.