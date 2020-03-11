78°
NCAA: No fans allowed at March Madness tournament due to coronavirus fears

22 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 3:40 PM March 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The NCAA announced Wednesday that fans will not be allowed to attend the annual March Madness tournament.

According to a statement from NCAA head Mark Emmert, only essential team staff and limited family attendance will be allowed.

This is a developing story.

