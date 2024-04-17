NBA YoungBoy taken into custody in Utah on various drug, fraud charges

CACHE COUNTY, Utah - NBA YoungBoy, a rapper from Baton Rouge who has faced multiple charges against him in Louisiana, has been taken into custody in Utah for various charges, jail records show.

According to inmate records from the Cache County Sheriff's Office, NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was booked Tuesday night.

Gaulden was serving house arrest in Utah at the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge in 2017 after a 2016 shooting in Baton Rouge. He initially had been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.

In his current case, Gaulden was among 16 people arrested after police found several firearms and a quantity of drugs at a site where a music video was being shot.

Jail records show that he was arrested for patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Further details were scarce. WBRZ has reached out to the CCSO for more information.