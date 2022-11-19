NBA Youngboy donating 500 turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - Rapper NBA Youngboy is donating 500 turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving.

NBA Youngboy is partnering with the NAACP to provide free turkeys and a free Thanksgiving buffet at Boil & Roux on Coursey Boulevard.

The event will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.