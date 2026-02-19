Navy veteran's home receives new roof under Owens Corning program honoring military members

BATON ROUGE — A U.S. Navy veteran's home received a new roof on Thursday through a program that has aided nearly 800 members of the military over the past decade.

Since 2016, more than 775 veterans or other members of the military through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Owens Corning manufactures roofing material.

Work began shortly after sun-up at the Gardere-area home of Hughes Lundy, whose roof was 20 years old. Owens Corning donated material and Garcia Roofing provided labor through a partnership with Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge.

Lundy applied for the roof program at www.owenscorning.com/roofdeployment.