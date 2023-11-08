Navy Veteran from Baton Rouge gifted new car ahead of Veteran's Day

BATON ROUGE - One lucky Navy Veteran from Baton Rouge was selected to receive the keys to a new ride on Wednesday.

Harikiain "Kee Kee" Cohen was one of 82 veterans across the country awarded a new car through Progressive Insurance's 'Keys to Progress' giveaway. Since 2013, the company has donated more than 1,000 vehicles to military veterans.

"It kind of feels like a dream honestly. I didn't expect this at all," Cohen said.

Cohen, a mother of two, served in the U.S. Navy for four years. During boot camp, she sustained injuries to her back and foot that left her disabled.

"But just like all the other obstacles in her life, she pushed through and completed her training," said a spokesman from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

While it's a small gesture compared to the sacrifices made by Cohen during her service, a new car is life-changing for her and her family.

"I just have nothing but thanks and gratitude," Cohen said.

Cohen looks forward to taking trips to the zoo and the movies with her children, but says the first stop on her list is to the grocery store.