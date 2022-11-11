57°
National Rifle Association: More gun control not the answer

6 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, June 19 2016 Jun 19, 2016 June 19, 2016 3:03 PM June 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

WASHINGTON - The National Rifle Association is reaffirming its position that more gun control won't stop extremists or criminals from carrying out attacks.

Chief lobbyist Chris Cox says the Florida nightclub massacre - the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history - doesn't change the NRA's opposition to tighter gun laws. He spoke a day ahead of Senate votes on four measures to control the sale of guns. None is expected to pass

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that "the politically correct White House" is pushing gun restrictions as a way of diverting attention from its failure in the "terrorist area."

Cox says on ABC's "This Week" that the "catastrophic situation" facing the country has "nothing to do with firearms." He says it's about stopping "radical Islamic terrorists."

