National Rifle Association: More gun control not the answer
WASHINGTON - The National Rifle Association is reaffirming its position that more gun control won't stop extremists or criminals from carrying out attacks.
Chief lobbyist Chris Cox says the Florida nightclub massacre - the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history - doesn't change the NRA's opposition to tighter gun laws. He spoke a day ahead of Senate votes on four measures to control the sale of guns. None is expected to pass
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that "the politically correct White House" is pushing gun restrictions as a way of diverting attention from its failure in the "terrorist area."
Cox says on ABC's "This Week" that the "catastrophic situation" facing the country has "nothing to do with firearms." He says it's about stopping "radical Islamic terrorists."
