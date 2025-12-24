National Guard to patrol New Orleans holiday crowds, raising questions about use of tax dollars

BATON ROUGE - With thousands of visitors expected in New Orleans this holiday season, state leaders are deploying the National Guard to bolster security, but the move is drawing mixed reactions from residents and taxpayers.

State officials announced that 350 National Guardsmen will be stationed in New Orleans after Christmas and remain through February. Their mission includes supporting the enhanced security zone in the French Quarter and providing extra protection during high-profile events such as New Year’s Eve, the Sugar Bowl, and Mardi Gras.

Federal funding under Title 32 will cover the deployment, meaning federal tax dollars will pay for the operation.

Some residents question the timing and necessity of the deployment. Alvin Stephens called the plan “a waste of taxpayer dollars” and said the money could be better spent addressing issues like homelessness.

“There’s not that much crime and, you know, rioting and bumptious things going on right now that need that kind of attention,” Stephens said. “I think it could be used for something more important. I mean, there's a lot of homelessness going on and a lot of other things that need attention other than National Guard walking around the street with their hands in their pockets.”

Others, like Tangie Newton, expressed frustration that the Guard wasn’t deployed sooner.

“As a taxpayer, they should have brought them in earlier,” Newton said. “The governor should have brought the reserve in early instead of bringing them in now. So why increase the security now and not do it before?”

Some residents support the deployment depending on the Guard’s role.

“I think if the National Guard's here to prevent terrorist activity like may have happened last year. I'm in support of that. If it's here in support of ICE or deportation activity, I'm very much not in support of that,” Ari Kocen said.

The deployment follows last New Year's Day terrorist attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people. State officials emphasized that National Guard troops will support, not replace, local police and will concentrate on high-visibility areas such as the French Quarter.

Governor Jeff Landry had previously requested National Guard support in Baton Rouge as well, though it remains unclear if or when that deployment will happen.