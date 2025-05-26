National attention, but no new suspects in 1997 cold case murder

IBERVILLE PARISH - The season finale of a Discovery Channel series about a cold case murder in southeastern Louisiana aired Tuesday night, but investigators are still looking for answers.



The six-episode series called "Killing Fields" centered on the 1997 murder of Eugenie Boisfontaine. Her body was discovered in Bayou Manchac three months after the disappeared near the LSU Lakes.



Investigators saw what was shown on "Killing Fields" was an accurate depiction.



"That's exactly the way we handle our investigations," Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says. "The didn't cheat us or over dramatize it; It was pretty much as".



The show followed the sheriff's office through an active investigation, including new leads.



In the 1990's, no one stood out as a strong suspect other than Derrick Todd Lee or Sean Vincent Gillis. At one time, investigators wondered if Boisfontaine's murder was connected. Lee's death in January didn't phase them.



"Without a shadow of doubt, Derrick Todd Lee, in my mind, has nothing to do with Eugenie's death," Hebert opines.



While no arrests have been, this case isn't closed.



"I truly believe this thing can be solved," Hebert told News 2's Brittany Weiss.



Discovery Channel reneved "Killing Fields" for six more episodes, but hasn't said if they'll stick with the Boisfontaine case or choose another.