Napoleonville woman dies in single-vehicle wreck along La. 401, LSP says

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Napoleonville woman died after driving off the road and flipping her car on Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.

According to LSP, Sara Magnuson, 40, was driving east on La. 401 around 6 a.m. when she missed a right-hand curve in the road and drove into the embankment on the left side of the road, causing her car to flip.

Magnuson was not wearing a seatbelt, LSP said.

Troopers are awaiting results from a toxicology test, and the crash is still under investigation.