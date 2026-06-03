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Napoleonville man arrested after he allegedly broke into woman's home, punched her 11-year-old child

6 hours 46 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 11:09 AM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies have arrested a Napoleonville man for allegedly breaking into a woman's home and punching her 11-year-old child. 

Duncan Wiggins, 39, on Tuesday, is accused of forcing his way into the Georgette Street home of a relative, demanding that the child return something he believed was stolen from him. In addition to punching the child, Wiggins struck the 11-year-old when he forcibly entered the home. 

Wiggins was arrested and charged with home invasion, cruelty to juveniles with force or violence and aggravated battery. 

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