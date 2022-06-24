Naked woman tried to run after crashing car into donut shop, fought with paramedics

BATON ROUGE - A nude woman fought with first responders after her vehicle bulldozed through the wall of a donut shop early Friday morning.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at the Mary Lee Donuts along O'Neal Lane. The owner of the business, Jane Bae, told WBRZ the woman emerged from the vehicle naked after the crash and initially tried to run away.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman attacked paramedics before lying in the road. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.

Bae said it's the second time a car has hit their building since January.

The store's drive-thru remained opened for business Friday.