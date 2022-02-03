Naked suspect arrested after shooting on Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

OROVILLE, Calif. - A man acting erratically opened fire on a Greyhound bus, killing one and injuring four others, before he was arrested while naked inside a Walmart.

Police told ABC News that a dispute on the bus led the suspect to shoot his gun while the vehicle was parked at a convenience store in Oroville, California, around 7:30 local time Wednesday night.

Four victims, including an 11-year-old girl, were transported to local hospitals. A fifth victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say the 11-year-old victim is currently in stable condition. The other victims include a 25-year-old pregnant woman in critical condition, a 30-year-old male in stable condition, and a 32-year-old male in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, 21, from Sacramento, California. The district attorney general says Coleman has a juvenile criminal record.

Witnesses told police that more than 10 shots were fired on the bus, and police located 12 nine-millimeter bullet casings.

Coleman reportedly fled the bus when police arrived and ran through a shopping complex and then into a Walmart. The suspect was "acting bizarrely," according to 911 calls from inside the Walmart.

Police said the suspect had gotten into another fight with a customer in the store.

Coleman was "acting erratically and had removed his clothing," according to police.

Police apprehended Coleman at the front of the Walmart and took him into custody without using force. He was brought to Butte County Jail, and his firearm was recovered, according to police.

Police do not believe there are any other suspects at large.

"The witnesses who were on the bus have been transported and they are being interviewed," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said during a news conference on Wednesday.