Latest Weather Blog
Multiple traffic incidents reported in EBR amid early morning storm
BATON ROUGE - When a severe thunderstorm rocked Baton Rouge and surrounding areas early Thursday morning, a number of traffic incidents occurred during the downpour.
Essen Both NB/SB at Hwy 73/Jefferson Hwy
Drivers are urged to use caution as this area's traffic lights are not working. The situation has resulted in major backups along both Essen Lane and Jefferson Highway.
Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Barringer- Foreman
Traffic lights are not working, driver urged to use caution in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Barringer- Foreman.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
