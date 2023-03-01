Latest Weather Blog
Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement says it is continuing to investigate a prostitution ring operating through massage parlors in East Baton Rouge Parish.
East Baton Rogue Parish sheriff's deputies seized thousands of dollars from multiple parlors last month. Several business owners around those massage parlors say there were some obvious signs of illegal activity. They often saw lingerie hanging up outside the back of the building and would see the girls get in and out of cabs with big coats on.
One man is already in jail accused of pandering and promoting prostitution. According to an arrest warrant, Huang Weng was seen multiple times at the different parlors, dropping off and picking up girls. A tracking device was placed on the car of one of his alleged accomplices. Detectives say that shows him going to the New Orleans airport and back to different parlors.
The warrant also states that detectives went undercover several different times to the different parlors and were offered sexual services in exchange for cash. According to the arrest warrant, the girls stay at the parlors. The parlors advertise their services on a special website. More arrests are expected to come.
Many of the parlors that were closed on Wednesday were also closed last year when a similar raid happened. Weng was arrested alongside two other people. At that time, he told the sheriff's office he did not know about the prostitution, but was paid to transport the female masseuses.
It's unclear why the parlors remained open, but the district attorney's office say that case was resolved without a trial.
Here is a list of the parlors and what the sheriff's office seized:
Trending News
Wonderful Land Massage 712 O'Neal Lane - $540 cash and financial records
B&B Spa, 804 O'Neal Lane - cell phone
D&C Massage, 25650 O'Neal Lane - $8,743 cash and financial records
New Fusion, 10979 Coursey Boulevard - $3,130 cash, DVR and financial records
Circle Spa, 11854 Coursey Boulevard - $14,374 case and an iPhone
Rainbow Spa Li, 14111 Airline Highway - $2,175 cash, DVR and financial records
Wellness Spa, 7829 Bluebonnet Boulevard - $2,800 cash, DVR and financial records
All Natural Spa, 9126 Jefferson Highway - $909 cash, DVR and financial records
Enjoy Spa, 8348 Jefferson Highway - $4,620 cash, financial records
Apartment at 14619 Forest Grove - $2,500 cash and financial records
Apartment at 12074 Newcastle - $18,906 cash and financial records
We reached out to the State Board of Massage Therapy, they say they will have more information tomorrow.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution
-
Newly released pictures show missing man in downtown BR before his disappearance
-
Fire destroys small Baton Rouge business
-
Seafood restaurant reduced to pile of rubble after early-morning fire
-
Roughly 200 employees abruptly laid off at Electronic Arts' Baton Rouge office
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs