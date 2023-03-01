Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement says it is continuing to investigate a prostitution ring operating through massage parlors in East Baton Rouge Parish.

East Baton Rogue Parish sheriff's deputies seized thousands of dollars from multiple parlors last month. Several business owners around those massage parlors say there were some obvious signs of illegal activity. They often saw lingerie hanging up outside the back of the building and would see the girls get in and out of cabs with big coats on.

One man is already in jail accused of pandering and promoting prostitution. According to an arrest warrant, Huang Weng was seen multiple times at the different parlors, dropping off and picking up girls. A tracking device was placed on the car of one of his alleged accomplices. Detectives say that shows him going to the New Orleans airport and back to different parlors.

The warrant also states that detectives went undercover several different times to the different parlors and were offered sexual services in exchange for cash. According to the arrest warrant, the girls stay at the parlors. The parlors advertise their services on a special website. More arrests are expected to come.

Many of the parlors that were closed on Wednesday were also closed last year when a similar raid happened. Weng was arrested alongside two other people. At that time, he told the sheriff's office he did not know about the prostitution, but was paid to transport the female masseuses.

It's unclear why the parlors remained open, but the district attorney's office say that case was resolved without a trial.

Here is a list of the parlors and what the sheriff's office seized:

Wonderful Land Massage 712 O'Neal Lane - $540 cash and financial records

B&B Spa, 804 O'Neal Lane - cell phone

D&C Massage, 25650 O'Neal Lane - $8,743 cash and financial records

New Fusion, 10979 Coursey Boulevard - $3,130 cash, DVR and financial records

Circle Spa, 11854 Coursey Boulevard - $14,374 case and an iPhone

Rainbow Spa Li, 14111 Airline Highway - $2,175 cash, DVR and financial records

Wellness Spa, 7829 Bluebonnet Boulevard - $2,800 cash, DVR and financial records

All Natural Spa, 9126 Jefferson Highway - $909 cash, DVR and financial records

Enjoy Spa, 8348 Jefferson Highway - $4,620 cash, financial records

Apartment at 14619 Forest Grove - $2,500 cash and financial records

Apartment at 12074 Newcastle - $18,906 cash and financial records

We reached out to the State Board of Massage Therapy, they say they will have more information tomorrow.



