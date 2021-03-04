66°
Multiple individuals hurt in Thursday morning crash on S. Harrell's Ferry Road

1 hour 41 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 11:13 AM March 04, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a crash involving three injured individuals near the I-12 interstate Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department, arrived on scene at South Harrell's Ferry Road at Woodland Ridge Boulevard in regards to a traffic crash with injuries around 10:15 a.m.

According to BRPD, three people are hurt. One person was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. 

