Multiple individuals hurt in Thursday morning crash on S. Harrell's Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a crash involving three injured individuals near the I-12 interstate Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, arrived on scene at South Harrell's Ferry Road at Woodland Ridge Boulevard in regards to a traffic crash with injuries around 10:15 a.m.

According to BRPD, three people are hurt. One person was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.