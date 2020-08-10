Multiple crews respond to mobile home fire in Zachary

ZACHARY - A mobile home caught fire early Monday (August 10) morning and first responders with the Zachary Fire Department rushed to the scene.

Fire crews hurried to Valiant Drive and around 3:30 a.m. were still working to extinguish the blaze.

They were able to get control of the fire with no injuries.

Zachary Firefighters say they were assisted by EMS, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Baker Fire Department, and Central Fire Department.