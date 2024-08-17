82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multi-vehicle accident at Airline Highway and Highway 73 results in one lane closed in both directions

1 hour 30 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2024 Aug 16, 2024 August 16, 2024 10:42 PM August 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PRAIRIEVILLE - One lane is shut down in both directions on Airline Highway and Highway 73 after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Minor injuries are being reported due to the accident. Images show at least one of the vehicles completely overturned.

APSO says to expect delays in the area.

