Multi-vehicle accident at Airline Highway and Highway 73 results in one lane closed in both directions

PRAIRIEVILLE - One lane is shut down in both directions on Airline Highway and Highway 73 after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Minor injuries are being reported due to the accident. Images show at least one of the vehicles completely overturned.

APSO says to expect delays in the area.