Movie Tavern will reopen Baton Rouge, Denham Springs locations in August

BATON ROUGE - Movie Tavern has announced plans to reopen its Baton Rouge and Denham Springs locations later this month.

The company says both capital area locations will be back open starting Aug. 28.

Following local health and safety guidelines, masks will be mandatory for movie-goers unless eating or drinking and table service is temporarily unavailable. Instead, customers are asked to order at the bar or on a mobile app and can choose between "delivery to seat" or "pickup" options.

The theaters will operate at limited capacity, and two seats will be left between parties to practice proper social distancing.

Movie Tavern is one of many theaters in Louisiana that are reopening their doors after months of being shut down. Other chains like Cinemark and AMC Theaters reopened earlier this month.

You can read more on Movie Tavern's reopening plan here.