Motorcycle chase ends with man crashing into EBRSO deputy on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A man was hospitalized Friday night when he crashed his motorcycle into an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's unit while fleeing from police, EBRSO told WBRZ.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy tried to stop 25-year-old Tye Carlock just before 10 p.m. for driving his motorcycle 112 miles per hour on Siegen. Carlock reportedly refused to stop and continued traveling more than 100 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic. Deputies say that's when they decided to stop the pursuit.

However, just 37 seconds after deputies stopped chasing Carlock, another deputy ahead of the pursuit was turning left off of Siegen Lane towards the Target. That's when Carlock came out from behind other vehicles while changing lanes and crashed into the deputy's vehicle, EBRSO said.

Both Carlock and the deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but Carlock remained hospitalized as of Monday morning. The crash totaled the deputy's unit.

When he is released, Carlock will be arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, not having a license plate, reckless operation of a vehicle, and driving while intoxicated.