Mother kills two daughters, one was to be married Monday

KATY – Monday was going to be Taylor Sheats’ wedding day but she, along with her sister, were shot and killed by their mother last week outside of their Ft. Bend County home.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Ft. Bend County near Katy, Texas. Investigators say that 22-year-old Taylor Sheats and 17-year-old Madison Sheats were shot and killed by their mother, Christy Sheats, 42.

A police officer who responded to the scene fatally shot Christy Sheats.

According to investigators, Christy Sheats gathered her daughters and husband together for a family meeting. During the meeting, she held up a gun and shot both girls.

Her husband, Jason Sheats, and both daughters managed to run outside, however Madison collapsed and died shortly after. Jason ran to the end of the street.

Taylor Sheats also ran to the street where her mother followed and shot her again. Witnesses said that Christy went back into the home to reload her gun and shot Taylor one more time.

Taylor was flown to an area hospital where she later died.

Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to 14 calls for service at the home since January 2012.