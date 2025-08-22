Mother and son shot to death in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. - The McComb Police Department are investigating after a mother and son were shot and killed.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Avenue L where they found Barbra Butler Conerly, 64, and her son Shawn Butler, 33, dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the victims were likely shot hours earlier.

Suspects have not been identified at the time of this post, but police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.