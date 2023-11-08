Most of Louisiana, much of Mississippi in severe drought

NEW ORLEANS - The National Drought Mitigation Center says Louisiana and Mississippi are short of water, with severe to exceptional drought over most of Louisiana and much of Mississippi.

The drought is severe or worse in 57 of Louisiana's 64 parishes, and in 56 of Mississippi's 82 counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says farmers in 25 Louisiana parishes and 19 Mississippi counties are eligible for drought disaster aid.

Louisiana state climatologist Barry Keim (KYM) said Thursday the only part of Louisiana not in drought is the immediate coastal zone. He says that the further north you go, the worse it gets.

However, LSU AgCenter economist Kurt Guidry says yields for most crops should be about average.

In Mississippi, the central part of the state is worst hit.