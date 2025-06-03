Morgan City officials, Storm Station reflects on Hurricane Francine as new season begins

As the calendar flips to June, the official start of hurricane season begins once more. While seasonal predictions vary, emergency officials continue to stress a timeless truth: it only takes one storm to change lives. In 2024, that storm was Hurricane Francine.

Storm Station Meteorologist Balin Rogers revisited Morgan City, Louisiana—one of the hardest-hit communities during Francine—to see how the city has recovered nearly nine months later.

On Sept. 11, 2024, Hurricane Francine slammed into southern Louisiana, bringing hurricane-force gusts, torrential rain, and widespread destruction to Morgan City. Rogers was on the ground as the storm’s eye wall passed directly overhead.

“It’s really starting to pummel our area,” Rogers reported at the time. “Trees split, power lines down, structures damaged.” The deluge quickly overwhelmed storm drains, with reports of water entering homes across the city.

Today, the signs of destruction are mostly gone. Police Chief Chad Adams credited the rapid response from city crews, emergency services, and utility workers for the swift recovery.

“Look, we recovered pretty quick,” Adams said. “You know, city crews and police and fire jumped into action and took care of things. Our biggest hurdle was getting utilities back up. But the utility department did a great job.”

Walking through the city now, it's hard to believe a Category 2 hurricane tore through the area just last September.

One of Francine’s most disruptive impacts was a widespread power outage. With an aging electrical system, Morgan City is now working toward a solution. While Adams deferred to the mayor on specifics, he noted efforts have been underway to secure state support for an electrical system upgrade.

“We have an older electrical system here,” Adams explained. “The mayor has really been working with state officials on getting that upgraded.”

Despite the challenges, Adams emphasized that the city remains vigilant.

“Look, we’re always prepared. We’re in south Louisiana. We always seem to be in the eye of a hurricane in some form or fashion,” he said. “Our citizens here are great. Be prepared. Don’t ever let your guard down.”

As storm season begins again, Morgan City serves as both a cautionary tale and a testament to resilience. For now, the streets are quiet—but the lessons of Hurricane Francine linger.

