Morgan City man fined after skinning alligator taken from unapproved area

MORGAN CITY - A man was cited for an alligator hunting violation after he allegedly took a large alligator out of an unapproved area and skinned it.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Clifford Roberts, 58, took the over-10-foot gator from an unapproved area north of Gueydan and tagged it with a label from an approved area.

Taking an alligator from an unapproved area can bring up to a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, according to LDWF.