Morgan City man fined after skinning alligator taken from unapproved area

3 hours 11 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, September 22 2023 Sep 22, 2023 September 22, 2023 9:45 AM September 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MORGAN CITY - A man was cited for an alligator hunting violation after he allegedly took a large alligator out of an unapproved area and skinned it. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Clifford Roberts, 58, took the over-10-foot gator from an unapproved area north of Gueydan and tagged it with a label from an approved area. 

Taking an alligator from an unapproved area can bring up to a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, according to LDWF. 

