Morgan City man arrested on DWI charges while boating on Bayou Long

June 27, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

MORGAN CITY — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested a Morgan City man for operating a boat while impaired in St. Martin Parish, officials say. 

Brodie Anslum, 30, was arrested June 22 on DWI charges after agents saw him driving a boat while under the influence on Bayou Long. After they made contact with him, LDWF agents booked him into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or the road will lose their driver's license and boating privileges, agents add. A first-offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail, LDWF said.

