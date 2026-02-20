77°
Morgan City man arrested for gun charges, possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine

Friday, February 20 2026 4:27 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGAN CITY - The Morgan City Police Department arrested a man for narcotics and gun charges, officials said.

Joey Jermaine Francois, 45, was arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in his home being searched. Officers said they found illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from narcotics transactions and a firearm.

He was booked on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

