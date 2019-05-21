More ZIP codes approved for Phase one of DSNAP

BATON ROUGE – State Officials announced Friday the locations where residents in eight parishes can apply for DSNAP benefits next week.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, the first of three phases begins Monday, Aug. 22, through Saturday Aug. 27. Phase One includes eight parishes.

DSNAP, formerly called Disaster Food Stamps, provides aid to households that do not recieve regular SNAP benefits and need help buying groceries after a disaster.

Pre-registration for DSNAP began earlier this week. Residents can pre-register online at the DCFS website or by calling 1-888-LA-HELP-U between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone applying for DSNAP MUST go to a specified application site for the parish where they resided during the disaster and apply to receive benefits, if eligible.

Each location will serve applications next week on a staggered alphabetical schedule. Anyone who pre-registered for benefits should go to a DSNAP location only on one of the days indicated by the first letter of their last name. Applicants who are unable to visit a site on their designated day should go on one of the final days specified.

Monday, Aug. 22 - A through D

Tuesday, Aug. 23 - E through K

Wednesday, Aug 24 - L through R

Thursday, Aug 25 - S through Z

Friday, Aug 26 - A through K applicants unable to make prior scheduled day

Saturday, Aug 27 - L through Z applicants unable to make prior shceduled dayThe following Phase One locations will be open Monday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: (New additions are noted with ** ):

East Feliciana Parish - ZIP Codes 70722, 70730, 70748, 70761, 70777, and 70791:

Early Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton

Iberia Parish ZIP Codes 70518, 70528, 70552, 70560, 70563, 70582**, and 70592:

South LA Community College, 908 Ember Dr., New Iberia

Livingston Parish (all ZIP codes):

Amvets Post 68, 26890 Hwy 42, Springfield

Judson Baptist Church, 32470 Walker North, Walker

Pointe Coupee Parish ZIP Codes 70749, 70755**, 70756**, 70757**, 70760, 70762**, and 70783:

Pointe Coupee Multi-Use Facility, 1400 Major Parkway, New Roads

St. Helena Parish (all ZIP codes):

Greater Turner Chapel AME, 875 Turner Chapel Rd., Greensburg

St. Landry Parish (all ZIP Codes**):

Southeast Community Center, 101 City Avenue, Eunice

Yambilee Building, 1939 W Landry St., Opelousas

Tangipahoa Parish (all ZIP Codes**):

Eagle Heights Community Church, 47318 Rufus Bankston Rd., Tickfaw

Tangipahoa Parish (all ZIP Codes**):

First Baptist Church, 210 N. St. Charles, Abbeville

Phase Two begins Monday, Aug. 29 to Saturday, Sept 3 for Acadia, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Lafayette parishes. DSNAP Phase Three will be from Monday, September 5, to Saturday, September 10, for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, St. Martin, Washington and West Feliciana parishes.

Applicants may name an Authorized Representative to go to a DSNAP site on their behalf. Authorized Representatives must bring with them to the DSNAP site a picture ID and the picture ID of the applicant/head of household along with a signed statement from the applicant/head of household or an adult household member authorizing them as a representative.

Accommodations will be made for the elderly and those with disabilities to reduce on-site wait times, but we strongly encourage these residents to name an Authorized Representative to visit a DSNAP site and complete an application on their behalf.

Regular SNAP households DO NOT need to apply for DSNAP. Impacted households that receive regular SNAP benefits in the DSNAP parishes will have additional SNAP benefits added to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards if they are not already receiving the maximum allotment for their household size.

The pre-registration process does not guarantee benefits, but is designed to save time, minimize long waits and prevent applicants from coming to the site, only to find out that they do not have the right information needed to apply.