More than 80 residents get COVID vaccine at BR health care center
BATON ROUGE - It was a historic day at Baton Rouge Health Care Center as more than 80 residents were vaccinated.
Larry Edmond, 66, was among those to receive the shot Monday.
"A lot of people been dying from this, and I saw the vice president and the president-elect get it... So I figure if it's good enough for them, it's good enough for me,” Edmond said.
For months, residents there have been unable to leave, and unable to have visitors come inside. Though Edmond gets to see his family, it's only from behind a plastic sheet.
Vice President Elisa Gardner hopes that the vaccines will bring loved ones together again soon.
"We see this as the light at the end of the tunnel. It's the journey out,” she said. "Some of these things that have not permitted them from seeing loved ones, families - do activities. It means we can bring all that back.”
Seventeen residents did refuse the vaccine, but they will not be wasted. Gardner says the doses will used by consultants and other staff.
